Skeletal remains found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Springfield police are investigating after someone passing by a wooded area spotted skeletal remains.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the remains were found Monday afternoon in southwest Springfield. A witness told police he saw bones in a line of trees.

Police have not yet identified the victim or determined a cause of death. An evidence collection vehicle was on the scene Monday while detectives wore protective suits at the crime scene.

