St. Louisan Sterling K. Brown to host 'Saturday Night Live'

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown will host an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live” next month.

The “This Is Us” star will host the March 10 episode with musical guest James Bay.

Brown, who grew up in Olivette, attended MICDS and went on to graduate from Stanford University and earn his masters from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

In addition to the acclaimed NBC drama, Brown has drawn praise for his role in the newly released “Black Panther” film.