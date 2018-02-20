St. Louisan Sterling K. Brown to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Posted 12:40 pm, February 20, 2018, by

Actor Sterling K. Brown attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown will host an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live” next month.

The “This Is Us” star will host the March 10 episode with musical guest James Bay.

Brown, who grew up in Olivette, attended MICDS and went on to graduate from Stanford University and earn his masters from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

In addition to the acclaimed NBC drama, Brown has drawn praise for his role in the newly released “Black Panther” film.

 