Suspect on drugs runs from police Monday on Highway 141

FENTON, MO — Police responded to a report of an armed man near Fenton on a hill near Highway 141 and 13th Street at around 5:15pm Monday. St. Louis County Officers took a 41-year-old man into custody near the Gravois Bluff shopping area after a short foot chase. They used a taser to stop him and believe the suspect consumed narcotics before the incident.

Police tell FOX 2 that man had a duffle bag, which may have been mistaken as a rifle. It is not clear if the man had a weapon.

Authorities tell FOX 2 that he has several active warrants. He was placed under arrest for assault and resisting arrest. The suspect has not yet been charged.