Suspected heroin dealer arrested in Lincoln County

TROY, Mo. – Authorities in Lincoln County arrested a 39-year-old Overland man on suspicion of being a heroin dealer.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a suspected overdose over the weekend in the 300 block of Merle Drive. The overdose victim was found dead in the residence.

While searching the victim’s pockets, investigators discovered a cellphone with several messages between him and Lance Brown. The messages indicated the deceased was attempting to buy drugs from Brown.

Detectives used the victim’s phone to text Brown and arrange a meeting to buy narcotics. Brown agreed to meet at a food establishment in Troy. Brown arrived in a car with a juvenile in the backseat. Authorities arrested Brown at the scene. The juvenile, 12, was taken into protective custody. Authorities did not specify the connection Brown had with the juvenile.

Investigators found a plastic baggie that tested positive for Fentanyl, an oxycodone pill, and a marijuana joint. Brown later admitted he was in Troy to sell heroin.

Prosecutors charged Brown with the delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child. He remains in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.