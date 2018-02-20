Taxpayers shelled out nearly $500K to expand services for the homeless in the City of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team questions Mayor Krewson’s administration about whether the city made a mistake shutting down the New Life Evangelistic Center homeless shelter, and was it a bad deal for taxpayers.

The Mayors Director of Operations, Todd Waelterman told Elliott Davis it was the right thing to do.

The shelter was shut down in April after a legal battle between Mayor Slay's office and the homeless shelter over building violations. The city went to court and won the right to force New Life to close its doors

The move cost taxpayers plenty to enlarge the city's Biddle House Homeless shelter as well as other costs to care for the additional homeless population. Up to 150 people had to find a new place to go after the shelter was shut down.

According to a Freedom of Information request that tab came to around $498,000.

Waelterman questioned the quality of the services rendered by New Life when it was opened.

But Reverend Larry Rice who ran the shelter defended the New Life Evangelistic Center homeless shelter.

He says the situation is worse for the homeless since the closing of New Life. He says now the homeless have fewer places to go on an emergency basis.