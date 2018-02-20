The hottest new toys at the International Toy Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although Christmas was two months ago, the world's toymakers are already getting out their lists and checking them twice. The annual International Toy Fair in New York City highlights the best of the best. Toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to provide a round-up of the hottest new toys.

The annual International Toy Fair is the largest toy marketplace in the country, bringing together more than 1,100 manufacturers, distributors, and importers to showcase what's new in the new year - 400,000+ square-feet filled with new and innovative toys, games and entertainment products.