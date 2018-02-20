Two St. Louis restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two area restaurants have been named in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat for 2018. Bogart’s Smokehouse is ranked at #52 and Blues City Deli is in the top ten.

Yelp’s blog says their data and science team came up with the list by comparing business reviews on their platform. They also accounted for quality and popularity.

Yelp’s top 10 places to eat in 2018: