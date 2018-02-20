× Wash U. student suspended after officials find AR-15 and handgun on campus

CLAYTON, MO – Washington University has suspended a student after an AR-15 and a handgun were found on campus. In a press release, the university said the AR-15 was found in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Tuesday. The handgun was found in a vehicle parked nearby on campus.

Both of the weapons belonged to the suspended student.

In addition to suspending a student, the university also suspended permanently the Phi Delta Theta fraternity for unrelated previous violations. All of the residents in the fraternity house have been asked to vacate the house immediately.

The university stressed that there was no threat to the campus.