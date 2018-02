× Watch the Antiques Roadshow episode filmed in St. Louis here

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Antiques Roadshow Recorded three episodes in St. Louis last summer. The first aired Monday night on PBS. The second hour will air February 26th and the third on March 26th.

This is the first visit to the Show-Me State by the Antiques Roadshow in 15 years.

If you missed last night’s episode you can still catch it online at: Ninenet.org.