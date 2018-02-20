× Wild weather, in varying forms, across Kansas, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Residents throughout much of Missouri and Kansas are dealing with potentially dangerous weather conditions, but in wildly varying forms.

Freezing rain and ice fell in parts of Kansas and western Missouri Tuesday morning, with several accidents reported. Schools were closed in many places and several flights were canceled or delayed at Kansas City International Airport.

On the eastern side of the state, St. Louis-area residents were seeing spring-like temperatures, but volatile conditions. High temperatures were expected to reach into the low-70s in St. Louis, but thunderstorms are likely. Temperatures in eastern Missouri are expected to fall quickly through the night, with highs only in the 30s to around 40 on Wednesday.