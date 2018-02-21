‘Atomic Homefront’ highlights illegal dumping of radioactive waste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Assistant Chief Matt Lavanchy, with the Pattonville Fire Protection District, joined FOX 2 to discuss the documentary "Atomic Homefront." Lavanchy shares the main points of the film, the start of the radioactive waste and what is being done to fix the issue.

Focusing on a group of moms-turned-advocates in St Louis, the film follows the women as they confront the Environmental Protection Agency, state regulators, and the corporations behind the illegal dumping of dangerous radioactive waste in their neighborhoods.

The film is being aired on HBO and On Demand.

You can also view the documentary at www.hbo.com/documentaries/atomic-homefront