× Belleville man charged with child pornography possession

A Belleville man has been arrested for possession of child pornography. The Belleville Police department says Michael Roussel has been charged by the St. Clair County States Attorney’s Officer with Dissemination of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.

The investigation started with a suspicious Craigslist post. During the investigation, detectives used multiple search warrants to detail Roussel digital use on numerous electronic devices finding images and video of child pornography.

While police don’t know if Roussel produced any child pornography or had any inappropriate contact with children, he has worked with children in the past.

For last 6-years he has been a martial arts instructor at the S.I.M.S. Martial Arts and Fitness Academy. He also worked at the YMCA from 2016-2017.

Authorities at this point don’t know if there any other victims’ but say parents should talk to their children and report any suspicions to their local police department.

Roussel is being held on a $750,000 bond in the St. Clair County Jail.