Bourbon police identify 'person of interest' in home invasion, assault

BOURBON, Mo. – Police in Crawford County have identified a person of interest in a rape investigation and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to the Bourbon Police Department, a woman was sexually assaulted inside her home on February 13. She told police she was awakened by the sound of her dog’s barking around 11 a.m. She said she heard her front door creaking and went outside to investigate. When she did, she said a man dressed in camouflage clothing stuck a gun in her face and forced her into the kitchen.

She said the man tied her up in her bedroom, raped her, and left. The woman got loose a short time later and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

The victim said she was taken to the hospital and a rape kit was administered.

Since then, police have named Joe Knorr a “person of interest” in the case. Although he’s not been formally named a suspect, police still wish to speak with him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bourbon Police Department at 573-775-4911.