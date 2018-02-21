× Boyz II Men performing with St. Louis Symphony this May

ST. LOUIS – Best-selling R&B group Boyz II Men are coming to Powell Hall this spring for a performance with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The group will perform hits from their nearly 25-year career, including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly.”

The concert is slated for Thursday, May 31. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 28, with prices starting at $50.

For more information on this event or to see the full list of summer concerts, visit SLSO.org or call the symphony box office at 314-534-1700.