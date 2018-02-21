Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Boyz II Men performing with St. Louis Symphony this May

Posted 12:13 pm, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, February 21, 2018

Boyz II Men: Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.

ST. LOUIS – Best-selling R&B group Boyz II Men are coming to Powell Hall this spring for a performance with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The group will perform hits from their nearly 25-year career, including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly.”

The concert is slated for Thursday, May 31. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 28, with prices starting at $50.

For more information on this event or to see the full list of summer concerts, visit SLSO.org or call the symphony box office at 314-534-1700.