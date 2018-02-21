Christian evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99-years-old

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX News reports that Billy Graham has died at 99-years old. Graham was an American evangelical Christian evangelist, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, who became well known internationally after 1949. He is widely regarded as the most influential preacher of the 20th century.

BREAKING NEWS: Billy Graham has died at age 99. pic.twitter.com/oZbmCUwOU5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 21, 2018

Graham has provided counsel to generations of U.S. presidents, beginning with Harry S. Truman, and is the founder of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The Charlotte native has preached to untold millions over six decades, beginning his missionary work in 1944 when he started speaking at rallies for the Youth for Christ/Campus Life ministry. Five years later, Graham was holding a “crusade” in tents in downtown Los Angeles.

Originally scheduled for three weeks, the crusade drew so many followers it was extended to seven. His “last crusade” in June 2005 drew 230,000 people.

Even with his advanced age and health issues, Graham remains “actively involved in ministry and writing projects,” his evangelistic association and the hospital said. That includes writing a new book, which is almost done, “summarizing his Gospel message over the past seven decades of public ministry.”

He also has weighed in on hot-button issues of late, including supporting North Carolina’s constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage, which voters passed earlier this year, and last month defending the president of the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain for his opposition to same-sex marriage.