× Construction worker wins $100K from Missouri Lottery scratch game

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis construction worker scored the first $100,000 prize on a new Missouri Lottery Scratchers game last week.

Joe Robidoux went to the QuikTrip on Meramec Bottom Road on February 15 to buy some energy drinks. He also bought a $5 Double Diamond scratchers ticket. After discovering his big win, Robidoux raced him to tell his girlfriend.

For Robidoux, the surprise win couldn’t have come at a better time. He said work “has been slow” lately.

Robidoux said he’ll invest most of the prize money.

Missouri Lottery launched the Double Diamond game January 29, featuring five $100,000 top prizes and $16.4 million in total prizes.