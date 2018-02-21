Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…FEBRUARY 22, 2018

The weird weather goes on…the winter mix of last night is quickly out of the picture…cloudy skies and lots of dry time today with rising temperatures…48 degrees this afternoon…then more rain and a few storms Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. Coming at us in waves…so not raining all the time…but bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain before its all done…not a drought buster…but its a great rain for the region…every drop helps. Plus we could be looking at some small stream and creek flooding going thru Friday and Saturday. It all breaks for a pretty day Sunday…partly sunny and 58 for the high…dry Monday too.