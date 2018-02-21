Delta flight returns to Lambert after pilot hears noise during mid-flight
ST. LOUIS – A Delta flight returned to St. Louis International Airport around 6:45 pm Wednesday night. The flight had been bound for Atlanta when the plane turned around as a precaution when the pilot heard something during mid-flight.
Emergency vehicles met the plane at a gate. Firefighters on the ground did a visual check of the plane.
The plane is also going through a security check.
Passengers were taken off the plane and are being rescreened for a later flight that is expected to leave around 12:30 am.
Delta statement:
“Delta Flight 1199 traveling from St. Louis to Atlanta returned to St. Louis after the crew reported a possible maintenance issue shortly after takeoff. The flight landed safely and without incident. Out of an abundance of caution, customers were asked to deplane at the gate expeditiously at the gate and airport emergency personnel met the flight on arrival. Delta’s maintenance technicians will evaluate the aircraft and customers will be accommodated on an alternate aircraft this evening. The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we apologize for the travel disruption.”