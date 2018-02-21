Evacuation order issued for residents of Marseilles IL who live along the Illinois River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marseilles, IL (AP) _ Flood warnings remained in effect for parts of northern, eastern and central Illinois after heavy rains combined with melting snow soaked the region.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday reported major flooding along the Illinois River in Ottawa and Morris. Authorities issued an evacuation order for residents in the LaSalle County city of Marseilles who live near the Illinois River. They must be out by 2 p.m. Wednesday, after which no re-entry will be allowed.

Moderate flooding was reported along the Pecatonica, Rock, Kishwaukee, Des Plaines and Kankakee rivers, among others in northeastern Illinois. The flooding comes after a Tuesday storm system brought more than 5 inches of rain to some areas. In Homer in eastern Champaign County, there was a report of about 5.3 inches of rain over the past two days.