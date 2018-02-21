Expert tackles Congenital Heart Defect myths with ‘A Dose of Magic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Dr. George Van Hare, Pediatric Cardiologist and co-director of St. Louis Children's and Washington University's Heart Center, joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to tackle the myths about sports restrictions for kids with Congenital Heart Defect, or CHD.

Tonight The Magic House will be hosting a free night of family forum for heart parents. Nurses and volunteers will offer supervised play so that everyone can join in the forum. Also, a tween forum will be offered for a chance to explore CHD through in-depth, hands-on learning through animal heart dissections led by Dr. Eghtesady, 3D printing, and interactive videos for each child's CHD.

For more information on the A Dose of Magic event visit www.magichouse.org

A Dose of Magic Event

The Magic House

Tonight @ 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

516 s. Kirkwood Road