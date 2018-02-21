Funding request for PowerPlex Sports Complex in Hazelwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - The St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood is one of two locations that could become one of the largest youth sports complexes in the country. Big Sports Properties, a development group led by Dan Buck, will present its proposal for the POWERplex Youth Sports Complex to the St. Louis County Council Wednesday (Feb. 21).

The POWERplex was initially proposed to be built along Interstate 64 in Chesterfield, but that deal fell through. Within days of the first failed project, project backers said more than a dozen new site proposals came in from across the bi-state.

Plans for the $130 million investment at the nearly vacant outlet mall call for nine baseball fields, plus retail and hotel development. It would also invest in turfed fields for the nearby Bridgeton Municipal Athletic Club. Current retailers at the mall will be able to stay in their locations.

The other possible location for the POWERplex is in St. Peters at the Lakeside 370 exit off Highway 370. Project backers said that location will take longer to build since it’s undeveloped land. However, that site offers a blank canvas for organizers to build the complex the way they want.

Buck estimates the POWERplex at the outlet mall location will draw in 2.4 million visitors each year, and the facility in St. Peters will bring in 1.3 million visitors.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public. It will kick off at 3 p.m. in the County Council Chambers in Clayton (41 S. Central Avenue on the 9th Floor in Clayton, MO 63105).