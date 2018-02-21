Grant’s Farm set to open in April with new attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – On a cold February morning, we`re taking a brisk ride through Grant`s Farm.

Here, the crew is getting ready for the April opening of the new Deer Park Safari.

“This is an exclusive tour you`ll make a reservation for and allows 12 people on the vehicle and it gives you a chance to do a behind the scenes tour of Grant`s Park and feed the animals right off the vehicle, says Tracy Lauer,” Corporate Historian Anheuser Busch. “You also get a chance to walk through Hardscrabble, Grant`s cabin so that`s really fun.”

Since 1954, more than 27-million people have made their way to Grant's Farm. But the iconic south St. Louis county tourist site is home to a unique bit of presidential trivia.

This log cabin just off Gravois was built by the 18th president Ulysses S. Grant.

“Hardscrabble was the nickname the Grants gave it,” says Lauer. “I think it was pretty tight quarters on the inside and it was a two-story home they lived in for a short period of time.”

A gentleman named CF Blankey acquired this building in 1903 and moved it to the 1904 World`s Fair so he could advertise his coffee business.

You can still see the markings from when the home was taken apart.

But in 1907 August Busch, Senior purchased the home and moved it to its current, South County location.

“The people that go on the deer park safari have an opportunity to walk through the building itself,” says Lauer. “So there`s a lot of interest in the building itself from a lot of people that come to St. Louis.”

Even if you are not a history buff you'd be hard-pressed to find a more unique home then Hardscrabble.

“It`s incredible to think we`re standing in a structure a president constructed and built for his family,” says Lauer. “Now we have an opportunity to walk through the space.”

There`s no indoor plumbing in this 1850`s cabin and making meals would have been done over the fireplace.

At under 1,000 square feet, Julia was not as fond of the home as her husband Ulysses.

“For me having that historic structure like this really gives you that extra little bit of history that really sticks with you,” says Lauer. “Something you`re going to remember that you`re not going to pick up by reading in a text book in a classroom. So, having a historic structure like this really gives you something to remember.”