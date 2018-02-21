How to use an AED to help save lives

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

ST.LOUIS, MO-  Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Heart and Vascular Center are partnering with the St. Louis Blues to raise awareness of heart disease. During St. Louis Blues home games, a limited edition t-shirt will be sold in the Team Store with the proceeds going to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

All proceeds donated to The Foundation will be used to fund lifesaving Automated external defibrillators, AEDs for organizations in the St. Louis community.

Dr. Marc Moon, Cardiac Surgeon at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and  Kristin Seymour, Clinical Nurse Specialist demonstrate how to use the AED.

For more information visit www.barnes-jewish.org/aed 