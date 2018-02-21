Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis to host 11th Annual Trivia Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - Chris Kortum with the Learning Disabilities Association of St.Louis joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the 11th Annual Trivia Night and the services they provide.

The event will include trivia, silent auction and prizes!

Sponsorships are available and tables are still open. The cost is $200 for a table of 8 and $30 per individual.

The event will take place at the Moolah Shrine Temple Friday, March 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information visit www.ldastl.org