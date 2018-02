× Missouri considering renaming St. Louis highway for fallen officer

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri house transportation committee considers a bill to honor St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder. The measure would rename part of highway 30 in St. Louis County as the Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.

The 33-year old officer was killed in the line of duty in October of 2016. St. Louis County has already renamed Clydesdale Park in memory of officer Snyder.