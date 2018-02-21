× Missouri couple charged in male enhancement pill fraud case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a man and woman from Missouri have admitted to selling male enhancement pills that were billed as “all natural” but actually contained the active ingredient in Viagra.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 41-year-old John Schindele and 45-year-old Jennifer Travis, both of Nixa, admitted Tuesday to federal charges of mail fraud and delivery of adulterated or misbranded food. Schindele’s brother, 43-year-old Michael Schindele, of Jacksonville, Florida, was also arrested Wednesday and charged with two federal crimes.

Federal officials the three were involved in the scheme together, although John Schindele and Travis’s businesses operated under different names. John Schindele’s businesses hawked “Silver Bullet” pills and Travis’ “Magic for Men” pills.

The pills contained sildenafil, which requires a prescription from a doctor. The defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader