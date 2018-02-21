Missouri’s Special Olympics to host STL Day on the Runway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- St. Louis Lambert-International Airport, in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes, will be hosting STL Day on the Runway for the first time! The event will be a fun family atmosphere with activities for children and kids of all ages, including a mini pulling event, the 5K race and walk event and the plane pull.

It will take place Sunday, April 15 from 7:30 a.m - 2:00 p.m.

Chief James Moran, Chair of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri, Jeff Lea, Public Relations Manager for St. Louis Lambert-International Airport and Dakota Steffens, Special Olympics athlete, share more.

For more information visit: www.somo.org/stlday