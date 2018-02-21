× No bond for man who broke judge’s window with snowball

CHICAGO (AP) _ A Chicago man has been ordered held without bond for using a snowball to shatter a window at a judge’s home.

Felony charges of criminal damage to property and threatening a public official were filed against 36-year-old Michael Laureto.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti said Judge Stephanie Miller was putting up a campaign sign on a friend’s fence Saturday when Laureto drove by, yelled her name and swore at her. Miller noted the license plate number and contacted police. Her window was broken Sunday.

Antonietti said Laureto admitted to investigators he yelled at the judge and threw snowballs at her home.

Cook County Circuit Judge Ursula Walowski ordered Laureto held Tuesday, saying he poses “a real and present” public danger.

It wasn’t immediately known if Laureto has legal representation.