Poplar Bluff schools on lockdown while police search for armed suspect

POPLAR BLUFF, MO – Area schools are on lockdown as police search for an armed suspect. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says they’re looking for Andrew Millican, 29, in the wooded area near the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center. They believe he is armed with a stolen handgun.

Millican .is wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. He has two active felony warrants for his arrest.

Authorities say residents should avoid the area to not impede law enforcement with their search. Schools have been placed on lockdown only as a precaution.