JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating after a semi overturned Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. near Old Highway M at Kneff Road. The tanker was reportedly carrying 43,000 pounds of latex paint.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.