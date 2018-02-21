SSM Health Medical Minute – SANE nurses identify sexual assault victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of the patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse.

To become a SANE nurse, you must first be a registered nurse (or advanced practice), preferably with two years or more experience in areas of practice that require advanced physical assessment skills, such as emergency, critical care, and maternal child health.

Angelia Elgin is a registered nurse at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis who knew she needed to obtain her SANE training to be able to help more patients coming through the emergency room.

Angelia has specialized education in the collection of evidence for prosecution. As a SANE nurse, she teaches other medical professionals how to recognize signs of assault and human trafficking.

"These are not people that are going to be easy to crack so these are people you have to be gentle with."

A SANE nurse shows sensitivity to the emotional well being of victims and provides a safe place for them to know there is support after they leave the ER.

"At the end of everything you have to tell or I always tell victims you don't deserve this, don't feel like you did something wrong you are a good person I always say the to my victims."

