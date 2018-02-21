St. Louis morning radio host gives birth on-air during rush hour

ST. LOUIS, MO — A morning radio show host gave birth live on the air Tuesday. Cassiday Proctor can be heard weekday mornings on 106.5 FM “The Arch.” She brought listeners with her through her pregnancy and then her labor at the hospital, all during morning drive-time.

Arch program director Scott Roddy tells the Riverfront Times that she started experiencing labor pains Monday. There were some complications with the labor that had Proctor give birth by Caesarean section.

The radio station coordinated with nurses to help broadcast the birth. A healthy baby boy was born Tuesday at 7:45am, smack in the middle of rush hour.

Listeners have been a large part of the pregnancy. They voted to name the child Jameson in January.

Spencer’s Neighborhood can be heard on 106.5 FM weekdays from 5am to 9am. There are several fill-in hosts for Cassiday while she is on maternity leave.

You can listen to the broadcast of the birth here:

Images from Cassiday’s Instagram account:

Baby Daddy 😍 A post shared by Cassiday Proctor (@radiocassiday) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:47pm PST