Suspect charged in security alert at Fox C-6 High School

ST. LOUIS – The man responsible for a security alert Tuesday at the Fox C-6 High School in Arnold Missouri has been charged.

23-year-old Dustin Lockwood has been charged with possessing a firearm in a school zone.

The Arnold Police Department and the ATF say Lockwood had a .22 caliber rifle, .22 caliber revolver, multiple spent shell casings throughout his 2001 Toyota Corolla, a homemade silencer, and multiple bags and boxes in the trunk of the vehicle containing explosive related material, multiple knives, a machete, and .22 and 9mm caliber ammunition.

Law enforcement officers also found numerous chemicals and bomb-making components. Lockwood told agents and officers the explosive material in his vehicle and home were for legal purposes.

Lockwood faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

