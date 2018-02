Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO — It's a cold morning to go for a swim. But that's not going to stop FOX-2's Kim Hudson. She's at Creve Couer lake for the polar plunge.

12th Annual Maryland Heights Polar Plunge

11:00am - 2:30pm Saturday

Creve Coeur Lake

13725 Marine Ave.

Maryland Heights

ww.SOMO.org/plunge

PHONE: 314-961-7755