Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Anchor Free can help ensure Internet Privacy

Posted 12:34 pm, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:13AM, February 22, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO-  The internet isn`t always safe. It has some built-in flaws that make you vulnerable online and on public Wi-Fi, which is why hackers, social media, advertisers and even governments take full advantage of it. David Gorodyansky is CEO  and co-founder of Anchor Free, a software company that provides virtual private networks.

He joined us via satellite to talk more about what a virtual private network is, the difference between a virtual private network and anti-virus software and why it`s important to protect your digital lives multiple ways.