Anchor Free can help ensure Internet Privacy

ST. LOUIS, MO- The internet isn`t always safe. It has some built-in flaws that make you vulnerable online and on public Wi-Fi, which is why hackers, social media, advertisers and even governments take full advantage of it. David Gorodyansky is CEO and co-founder of Anchor Free, a software company that provides virtual private networks.

He joined us via satellite to talk more about what a virtual private network is, the difference between a virtual private network and anti-virus software and why it`s important to protect your digital lives multiple ways.