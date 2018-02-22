Army Corps of Engineers to host public meeting on Coldwater Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Army Corps of Engineers will host a meeting Thursday to update residents on clean-up of radioactive waste in north county. They expect a large turnout because of the documentary Atomic Homefront, currently airing on HBO.

The program focuses on the nuclear waste from the 1940's Manhattan Project at the West Lake Landfill, next to the underground fire at the Bridgeton Landfill.

People along Coldwater Creek may have also been exposed to the radioactive waste. Tonight's meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hazelwood Civic Center east on Dunn Road.