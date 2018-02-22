Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Better Business Bureau- Common complaints about glasses, contact lenses

Posted 12:11 pm, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, February 22, 2018

ST.LOUIS, MO- Selecting glasses and contact lenses has become even more complicated to understand. With the option for online purchases, consumers can buy products without ever scheduling an in-person visit, making it more complicated to make a selection.

Don O'Brien, from the Better Business Bureau, stopped by FOX 2 with advice about buying glasses and contact lenses, common complaints about online glasses and contacts retailers and tips to consider when purchasing online.

For more information visit bbb.org

 

 