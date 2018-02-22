Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…FEBRUARY 23, 2018

The fast southwest flow is alive and well…we have plenty of wet on the way…the good news no ice…any showers out of the picture early Friday morning…then much of the day is cloudy and dry and warmer…upper 50’s…then late Friday night…another wave of rain and some storms will take over…lasting thru Saturday and ending Saturday evening…all liquid.

Coming at us in waves…so not raining all the time…but bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain before its all done…not a drought buster…but its a great rain for the region. Plus we could be looking at some small stream and creek flooding going thru Saturday. It all breaks for a pretty day Sunday…partly sunny and 58 for the high…dry Monday too.