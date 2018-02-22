× Food truck owner fighting Chicago rules headed to high court

CHICAGO (AP) _ The owner of a cupcake food truck is asking the Illinois SupremeCourt to take up her lawsuit challenging Chicago’s regulations.

Among the rules Laura Pekarik believes violates the rights of food truck owners is one requiring mobile vendors to stay at least 200 feet (61 meters) away from bricks-and-mortar restaurants.

Pekarik, owner of the Cupcakes for Courage food truck business, filed a petition to the state Supreme Court last week after the appellate court ruled in Chicago’s favor in December.

The Chicago Tribune reports that also at issue in the lawsuit is a regulation requiring food trucks to have city-monitored GPS tracking devices.

According to city officials, in 2012 there were 115 licensed food trucks in Chicago. After falling to 89 in 2014 there are 110 as of Wednesday.

Information from: Chicago Tribune