Gov. Eric Greitens indicted for invasion of privacy

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Thursday on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the incident in question occurred March 21, 2015 in the city. Gardner began investigating the governor after Greitens admitted to having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in the years before he was elected.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Greitens was taken into custody by St. Louis sheriff's deputies.

Gardner said the grand jury found probable cause the governor violated Missouri Statute 556.252, which has a provision for either a felony or misdemeanor filing. The law makes it a felony if a person transmits an image or video in such a way that allows access to that image or video via a computer.

The indictment alleges Greitens took a picture of a woman either fully or partially nude without her knowledge or consent and then transmitted that image so he could have access to it at a later time.

I just saw MO Gov. Eric Greitens being led away in the custody of the St. Louis Sheriff. — Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) February 22, 2018

The other woman later informed her husband that Greitens took the photo of her at his home and threatened to blackmail her if she ever went public about the affair. That woman's husband had secretly recorded their conversation and attempted to shop the story around to local media outlets.

Jim Bennett, one of the governor's attorneys, previously said the governor denied ever taking a picture of the woman in question. In a sit-down interview with Fox 2 News, Greitens said there was "no blackmail...no violence" regarding the affair. Republican and Democrat lawmakers in Jefferson City called for the governor's resignation in subsequent days and weeks.

Missouri State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis) called on House Speaker Todd Richardson to begin impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Shortly after the indictment was made public Thursday, attorney Edwards L. Dowd Jr. said he would be filing a motion to dismiss the charges against Greitens.

“In 40 years of public and private practice, I have never seen anything like this," Dowd said. "The charges against my client are baseless and unfounded. My client is absolutely innocent. We will be filing a motion to dismiss.”

Greitens was taken to the St. Louis Justice Center and later released on a personal recognizance bond. He has a hearing scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on March 16, 2018.