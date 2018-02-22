× Greitens has March 16 court date on felony count

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri Senate Democrat Gina Walsh says she is thinking about the women and families whose lives have been changed because of the actions of Gov. Eric Greitens, who was indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

In a statement released Thursday after Greitens was indicted, Walsh, the interim Senate Minority Leader, did not say whether she thought the governor should resign. She said it is time for Missouri to take a stand and ensure that women are able to seek justice and equality if they are subject to harassment.

The Democratic Governors Association issued a statement calling for Greitens to resign, saying the indictment proves he is unfit to hold public office. The organization said Greitens should step down immediately because Missouri deserves a governor who can focus full time on issues affecting the state.

In the meantime, Gov. Greitens will face a court appearance March 16 after being indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Court records show that Greitens will appear before Circuit Judge Rex Burlison. No further details about the hearing were released.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. She launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

The woman told her husband, who was secretly taping the conversation, that Greitens took a compromising photo of her at his home and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke about the affair.

Greitens’ attorney called the indictment “baseless and unfounded,” and says he will seek to have it dismissed.