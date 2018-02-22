Greitens says he ‘did not commit a crime’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in response to his indictment says he made a mistake by having an extramarital affair but "did not commit a crime."

Greitens in a Thursday statement said the indictment on felony invasion of privacy charges won't stop him from serving. He says he looks forward using legal remedies to reverse the action.

The Republican governor also called St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner a "reckless liberal prosecutor" and said the indictment was a "misguided political decision."

Gardner launched an investigation in January after Greitens admitted to the affair with his St. Louis hairdresser that began in March 2015. He was elected governor in November 2016.

The woman told her husband, who was secretly taping the conversation, that Greitens took a compromising photo of her at his home and threatened to use it as blackmail if she spoke about the affair.