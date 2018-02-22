Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

High-speed police chase winds through three St. Louis area counties

Posted 10:41 am, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:07AM, February 22, 2018

ST. CHARLES, MO - A suspect led a police chase through three St. Louis area counties Thursday morning.

A drug suspect driving a white Ford F-350 struck a St. Charles Police vehicle after an attempted traffic stop.  Officers chased the vehicle on I-70, to I-270 to I-55 at speeds near 100mph.

Police deployed "stop strips" to disable the vehicle at Richardson road and I-55.  The suspect is in police custody.  Multiple police departments were involved in this chase.

