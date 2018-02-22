High-speed police chase winds through three St. Louis area counties

ST. CHARLES, MO - A suspect led a police chase through three St. Louis area counties Thursday morning.
A drug suspect driving a white Ford F-350 struck a St. Charles Police vehicle after an attempted traffic stop. Officers chased the vehicle on I-70, to I-270 to I-55 at speeds near 100mph.
Police deployed "stop strips" to disable the vehicle at Richardson road and I-55. The suspect is in police custody. Multiple police departments were involved in this chase.
More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.
38.788106 -90.497436