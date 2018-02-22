High-speed police chase winds through three St. Louis area counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - A suspect led a police chase through three St. Louis area counties Thursday morning.

A drug suspect driving a white Ford F-350 struck a St. Charles Police vehicle after an attempted traffic stop. Officers chased the vehicle on I-70, to I-270 to I-55 at speeds near 100mph.

Police deployed "stop strips" to disable the vehicle at Richardson road and I-55. The suspect is in police custody. Multiple police departments were involved in this chase.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.