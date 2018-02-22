× Last of 13 defendants sentenced in Missouri K2 conspiracy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Federal prosecutors say 10 people were sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than $6.6 million in synthetic drugs, also known as K2, in central Missouri.

A total of 13 people have pleaded guilty to distributing the K2 through Callaway County businesses. Six of the 10 people sentenced Wednesday in federal court were from Fulton, Missouri.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Lee Houston, of Fulton, was sentenced to seven years without parole, and 43-year-old Raja Amer Nawaz, of Roseville, California, was sentenced to eight years without parole. The others received lesser sentences.

Prosecutors say Nawaz and others in California sold synthetic cannabinoids to several Callaway County businesses. Houston, one of the business owners, admitted that he and other co-conspirators received at least 251 shipments of K2, which was mislabeled as incense or potpourri.