Man leads St. Charles Police on high-speed chase after attack

ST. CHARLES, MO - A man accused of cutting a woman during a domestic dispute is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase. That pursuit topped speeds of 100 miles per hour before officers used stop sticks to bring it to an end at highway 94 and Highway H.

Police say this all started when the 50-year-old suspect attacked a 52-year-old woman and a 34 year old man in a home on Apricot Lane in St. Charles. When officers arrived they say the suspect threw a knife at them and briefly barricaded himself in the home. He then stole the woman's car and sped off.