Man with weapons in car at school faces a federal charge

ARNOLD, Mo. – A man who went to pick up a relative from a suburban St. Louis high school with numerous weapons in his car faces a federal charge, although authorities say there’s no indication he intended harm.

Twenty-three-year-old Dustin Lockwood was taken into custody Tuesday at Fox High School in the town of Arnold and charged Wednesday with possessing a firearm in a school zone. Lockwood told authorities he was picking up his sister and was about to pawn the rifle in his car. The search of his car also yielded a revolver, suspected homemade silencer, multiple knives, a machete, explosive related material and ammunition. Numerous chemicals and bomb making components were found in his home.

Lockwood’s grandfather, Steven Lockwood, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch his grandson had made his own fireworks.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com