Michael Porter Jr. Cleared by Doctor to Return to Basketball

Michael Porter Jr. was given the A ok from his doctor to return to playing basketball. Missouri’s top recruit suffered a back injury in the first game of the season and has not played since. That could end when the Tigers play at Kentucky on Saturday, February 24. Porter, expected to be an NBA lottery pick was hoping to recover from the back injury and to play for his hometown Tigers.

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will talk with the media tomorrow, Hopefully he can give an update on when he expects Michael Porter Jr. to return to the court for the Tigers.