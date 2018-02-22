MitraClip Party for innovative heart procedure at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- This weekend SLUCare Hospital doctors and patients will gather together at Busch Stadium to celebrate an innovative heart procedure that's saving lives in St. Louis. Dr. Michael Lim, Cardiologist at SSM Health SLUCare Hospital and Richard Suntrap, MitraClip patient, joined FOX2 this morning to talk more about the non- surgical option.

The party will be celebrated with patients to reunite them with their caregivers and celebrate their success with this unique procedure.

To find out more information about this unique procedure visit www.ssmhealth.com/heart-vascular-health/valvular-disease/mitral-insufficiency/mitraclip