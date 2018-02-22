× Postal employees charged with delay and stealing from mail

BELLEVILLE, IL — A federal grand jury has returned two indictments of area postal workers. One Belleville worker is charged with failing to deliver thousands of items of mail. A Godfrey postal employee is charged with stealing mail for herself.

Belleville postal worker, Briana N. Burrage, 22, is charged with unlawful delay of United States Mail. The indictment says she failed to deliver thousands of pieces of United States mail in 2017. She put the mail in large trash bags in her vehicle over a several weeks.

Godfrey postal worker Amber J. Brawley, 36, is charged with theft and embezzlement of United States Mail while working as a postal employee. The indictment says she stole items from the mail and used the contents for her own use.

Burrage and Brawley both face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.