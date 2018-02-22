× Purdue Battles Past the Illini 93-86

The Purdue Boilermakers continued their solid Big Ten play going into Champaign and beating the Illini 93-86 on Thursday night. Carsen Edwards scored a game high 40 points to lead the Purdue offense. Included in those 40 points were two signature dunks.

Illinois hung tight in this game, after Trent Frazier got a steal and hit a three pointer, the Illini led 53-52 in the second half. Leron Black scored a team high 28 points in the contest. The loss drops Illinois’ season record to 13-17, and just 3-14 in Big Ten Conference play. Purdue raised their records to 25-5 overall and 14-3 in the Big Ten.